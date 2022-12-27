'I'm furious': Travelers stranded across the country as 2,000 Southwest flights canceled

Frustration, exhaustion, and heartache as weary Southwest travelers figure out what to do next.

PHOENIX — More than 2,000 Southwest flights were canceled Tuesday nationwide, which meant another day of chaos and misery as weary travelers figured out what to do. It was a hard day, or in some cases a few days, for people who just wanted to get home. For some, there's no end in sight.

Confusion, frustration, and sadness. It didn't matter if you were trying to get out of Phoenix or trying to get in, those flying Southwest were living the worst nightmare of a traveler.

"A little overwhelmed right now," said Vivian Edison. "We've been waiting for about an hour now to find out what's the next step."

"There was no compensation for the hotel stay," said Tiffany Nixon. "It was like here's a list, find somewhere to stay before they all get booked up, and basically you're on your own."

Tiffany Nixon was trying to make it to El Paso, Texas from Oregon to visit family for Christmas. However, a canceled flight landed her in Phoenix.

"It's Tuesday?" she asked. "So, I've been here since Thursday, so five days."

Alone, with no answers and no clothes, she's doing what she can to stay calm during this turbulent time.

"They have no clue where the bags are," she said. "It's just an awful, unfortunate situation. I'm frustrated to say the least, and just disappointed in how it all played out. I think they're in over their heads in this situation. I am finally starting to see a protocol though because for days there weren't signs up or anything, all the bags were here, it was like finding a needle in a haystack."

And some travelers are upset they must now resort to driving long distances to get back come.

"I had no expectation an easy flight and transfer back would turn into a 33-hour drive," said Joshua Prentice. "I'm furious."

Prentice is finally back in Phoenix after multiple delays and cancellations. It got to the point, where the decision was made that his wife, four children, and he would drive.

"I had to extend our rental car and drive my family from Baltimore back here to Phoenix," he said.

He's now back at the airport trying to get his lost luggage, a task that on this day, is much easier said than done.

"I called here to ask if my stuff had arrived, the gentleman hung up on me," he said. "You have to do better. As you can see the bags go from down there to down over there and it would be much easier if you could scan the bags on the ticket you told me to hang on to, but I had to look for them myself. Right now I have 3 of 4 bags."

People are now left wondering what to do.

"It's kind of hard," said Edison. "They're not notifying us the flight is canceled until you check in."

For Michaela Lee, a student at Deer Valley High School, the heartbreak is setting in. She's part of the girl's high school basketball team. They had spent months practicing and fundraising for a huge out-of-state competition, only to find out they couldn't get there.

"We got checked in, they moved our gate, and then they said it was delayed. We were waiting for flight attendants and then it got canceled," she said. "We are disappointed."

Travelers are pleading with Southwest for help, help so they can get back home.

"I understand these things happen," said Nixon. "They probably didn't expect it to be to this extreme, but at some point, as a paying customer, you want to feel like you're being heard and a little bit more empathy and resolving the issue, especially with this happening days, days, and days in a row."

On Southwest's website it does say people can submit for a ticket refund as well as reimbursement for things like hotel, meals, and other transportation. You can find the information here.

