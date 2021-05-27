Travel this summer is expected to climb

Demand is for travel is high, but supply is low as the travel industry tries to keep up.

PHOENIX — COVID-19 brought travel to a near standstill last year and dealt a blow to everything from airlines to hotels.

This summer is already shaping up to be different with a new term, “revenge travel.”

“We want to get back our time. We want to have revenge on this pandemic. It took so much from many of us,” said Janet Semenova with Boutique Travel Advisors based in Scottsdale.

Semenova said that the vaccine, relaxed mandates and delayed trips have people wanting to make up for lost time with friends and family.

“Even in the travel industry, none of us fully anticipated just how much travel was going to come back with a vengeance,” said Semenova.

There is one problem with all the demand -- a decrease in supply.

Rental cars are in short supply. Hotels and resorts are understaffed.

“Sadly, during the pandemic a lot of the travel industry had to furlough many of their employees and not all of those employees have come back. A lot of them have re-careered or found alternative jobs,” Semenova.

Semenova offers these tips when traveling this summer.

Plan ahead

Semenova suggested planning months in advance. Many hotel rooms and flights are already booked this summer.

Check the COVID guidelines

Most places have relaxed restrictions – but some states and countries still have more than others, not everyone is under the same conditions. It is important to check the guidelines for whichever destination you choose.

Buyer Beware

“If the price seems too good to be true, it probably is, and rather than looking for the best deal, look for the best experience,” said Semenova.

Up to Speed