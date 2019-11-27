The last thing you want if you're traveling for Thanksgiving is a flight delay.

Unfortunately, if you have to travel those delays are unavoidable.

RELATED: Northern Arizona prepares for snowy roads during busy travel week

According to FlightAware, there were already more than 1,200 flight delays within, into and out of the United States Wednesday morning.

RELATED: Snowfall to ruin Thanksgiving travel in northern Arizona

Here's a look at FlightAware's delay map that shows delays at airports across the country.

Courtesy of FlightAware.

MORE TRAVEL COVERAGE

Arizona, national weather will increase Thanksgiving travel congestion this year

TSA prepares for record-breaking travel season, as Sky Harbor deals with viral security breaches