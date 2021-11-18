Will there be a Sky Harbor workers strike over Thanksgiving? This vote will decide

The Phoenix airport's bartenders, baristas, dishwashers and cooks are voting today on whether they will strike over lack of pay, affordable healthcare and staffing.

PHOENIX — Editor's note: The above video aired during a previous broadcast.

Foodservice workers at Phoenix's Sky Harbor airport will vote Thursday on whether they will authorize a strike over the holiday travel season.

The workers, who are employed by HMS Host, are organizing the vote due to a lack of fair raises, affordable health insurance, company-paid retirement contribution and protections for workers' tips, the Unite Here Local 11 union said in a statement to 12 News.

The strike, if authorized, would impact arrivals and departures at the international airport in both Terminal 3 and 4.

"At the onset of the pandemic in 2020, HMS Host laid off hundreds of workers at Sky Harbor Airport," the union said. "As COVID-19 rates spiked in Arizona in May 2020, Host notified its workers that their health insurance would be terminated."

The union's workers staff over two dozen restaurants and coffee shop outlets at the airport. HMS Host is the single largest employer of these businesses at the Phoenix airport.

"We are offering substantial wage increases and enhanced benefits, including paying 90% of our associate’s health care costs, and contributing into a hospitality training fund to directly benefit our staff," an HMS Host spokesperson said. "This is part of the most generous compensation package ever for Sky Harbor associates."

The company said that union members comprise less than half of all HMSHost hourly employees. It also called the union's vote "unfortunate" and said it would inconvenience passengers during the bust holiday season.

The vote to authorize the strike will be held between 5 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Thursday. Workers have not announced a specific date for the strike.

This is a developing story. Tune in to 12 News for the latest information.

Latest Arizona News