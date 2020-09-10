Wanna get away? Southwest launches first international flight between Mexico, Phoenix

The nonstop, inaugural service will go from Phoenix to Cabo San Lucas and Puerto Vallarta.

As travel plans remain up in the air due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Southwest Airlines has expanded its service internationally.

The airline is now offering flights to Mexico from Phoenix, the airline's first flight service outside the U.S.

The nonstop, inaugural service will go from Phoenix to Cabo San Lucas and Puerto Vallarta.

“Southwest Airlines is an important community partner,” Phoenix Councilwoman Thelda Williams said in a statement.

“We are excited that they are committed to Phoenix and have launched their first international service from Sky Harbor. These flights will not only provide more choices for travelers, but they will continue to boost our local economy.”

The nonstop service is available daily to both destinations.

The Phoenix-Cabo flight departs at 10:50 a.m., and arrives at 2 p.m. The flight then leaves Cabo at 3 p.m., arriving in Phoenix at 4:05 p.m.

The Phoenix-Puerto Vallarta flight departs at 11 a.m., and arrives at 3:45 p.m. It departs Puerto Vallarta at 4:40 p.m. and arrives in Phoenix at 5:15 p.m.

Both flights operate year-round, according to a statement from the City of Phoenix's aviation department.

The city said the pandemic temporarily halted international flights to and from Phoenix Sky Harbor. However, airlines are starting to bring back flights and adding new flights.

"International flights add more than $3 billion to the local economy each year according to the Airport’s most recent economic impact study," the statement said.