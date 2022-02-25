Paying more when you park: Phoenix's Sky Harbor Airport raising prices for travelers

The airport parking cost increases will hit premium, economy lots and parking garages too.

PHOENIX — Airport travel is getting more expensive, like many other goods and services lately.

Parking prices at Phoenix's Sky Harbor Airport are going up, starting Friday. The increases will hit premium, economy lots and parking garages too.

The cost hike depends on the site. The airport said covered terminal self-parking is going up from $27 to $30. Economy lots and garages are increasing $2 per day. Sky Harbor’s Greg Roybal said premium parking is going up a little more.

Roybal added the increases are happening because airport parking is in high demand.

"It’s to keep and maintain the services that our customers expect and want," Roybal said. "It puts us in the middle of airports in the nation. A lot of airports have increased their parking much more frequently. We haven’t had a parking increase since 2017."

There are parking deals, promotions and a loyalty program on Sky Harbor's website to help travelers save money.

