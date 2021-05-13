Phoenix Sky Harbor introduces more flights to Hawaii

Price of flights begin at $159 starting June 27.

PHOENIX — People are traveling again, and there will be more options flying out of Sky Harbor this summer.

Southwest Airlines announced on Thursday, they are adding flights to Hawaii beginning June 27 with a couple more flights starting in the fall. Tickets will start at $159 for one-way flights.

"Our flights are all daytime flights. No need to sleep in a bed over the Pacific or in a chair over the Pacific," said Southwest Airlines representative Andrew Watterson. "Our flights leave from the mainland in the morning [to] early afternoon and will return mid to late afternoon in the late evening."

Starting June 27, Two nonstop flights will land in Oahu twice a day and daily flights to Maui. In September, Southwest will launch two more routes to Kauai three times a week and a flight to the big island four times a week.

“People move to Phoenix to enjoy our quality of life. Air service is an important part of that equation – our residents like to know they can travel efficiently to popular destinations, whether it is for business or vacation,” said Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego. “As COVID restrictions ease, and travelers decide to get away, it is exciting to know these new Phoenix to Hawaii flights on Southwest will give them more convenient options.”

If you'd like to take one of these flights, a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours before the flight must be presented.

American Airlines offers nonstop flights to Oahu, Maui, Kauai, and the big island. Hawaiian Airlines also offers nonstop flights to Oahu and Maui.

For more information, visit the Southwest Airlines website.

