Monday was Sky Harbor's busiest day in history

More than 200,000 visitors came through the Phoenix airport on the day after Arizona hosted Super Bowl LVII.

PHOENIX — Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport has set a new record after more than 200,000 visitors came to the airport on the day after Arizona hosted Super Bowl LVII.

Monday turned out to be the busiest day in the airport's history as thousands of visitors left the Valley following the Super Bowl at State Farm Stadium. On an average day, Sky Harbor records having about 120,000 visitors.

Over 1,600 flights landed and departed from Sky Harbor on Feb. 13, which is about 400 more than the average day.

More than 9,100 rental cars were returned to the airport on Monday and over 23,000 ride-share vehicles transported passengers to Sky Harbor.

“Super Bowl LVII set records across the City of Phoenix, and that could not be more evident than at our airport,” Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego said in a statement. "These numbers speak to the appeal of Phoenix and Arizona as a destination for high caliber events."

