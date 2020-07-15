Travel restrictions at the Mexican border will be extended until August 21

Non-essential travel that's considered tourism or recreational will continue to be restricted.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — The Mexican Embassy tweeted today that Mexico proposed extending the travel restrictions to the United States once again. This will be the fourth time the restrictions are extended.

The first measures were put in place on March 21st in order to limit the spread of coronavirus.

Right now, the United States has the most corornavirus cases in the entire world with more than 3.4 million confirmed cases. Mexico has more than 300,000 confirmed cases.

The same restrictions that were put in place in March will remain. That includes non-essential travel which means “travel that is considered tourism or recreational in nature” according to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

Because of the travel restrictions, many business who rely on tourist from Mexico are suffering.

"It has affected us a lot, we lost many clients and now our workers have fewer working hours," said Nancy Rios, wife of the owner of El Rio Mexican Food Truck in Nogales, Arizona.

"In general, the food industry has been affected in Nogales,"she said.

“Many of our clients came from Sonora. They cross the border to shop at our businesses and also took the opportunity to eat outside their home, and this has affected all of our businesses."

"Those who come across the Mexican border help our economy a lot."