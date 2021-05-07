Planning a road trip? Here are 5 tips to be road-ready

Summer travel is here, and many people are planning to get to their destinations via road trip.

PHOENIX — Summer travel is here, and many people are planning to get to their destinations via road trip. Some of the best ways to ensure you get there safely involving prepping your car ahead of time.

However, when emergency roadside issues surface it's helpful to know what to do and what to keep in your car to keep your family safe.

Get your car off the road, steer as far off the road, as safely as you can Make yourself visible, don't stand in front of your car with your hood open Be aware of on-coming traffic when you get out Keep orange cones, a flashing light, water, a basic tool kit and duct tape handy Call roadside assistance or local towing company for extra help

Experts like Glen Hayword, the owner of Good Works Auto Repair in Tempe, said while tires are typically the culprit, plenty of other auto issues can occur during road trips.

He encourages drivers to visit NARPRO.com ahead of summer vacations for trip checks or potential necessary maintenance.

Ultimately, it'll save you money to stay ahead of auto repairs before finding out the hard way.

