Havasupai Tribal Council continues suspended tourism

Havasupai Tribal Council makes the difficult decision to extend the tourism suspension until February 2022.

ARIZONA, USA — Due to the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Havasupai Tribal Council made the decision to extend tourism suspension until Feb. 1, 2022.

A statement from the council said that the decision was made in the community's best interests and tribal members.

The tribe has vaccinated members of the Supai Village in an effort to protect the community and tribal members. Despite this, the reservation will remain on lockdown until further notice to ensure safety, according to a statement.

Visitors will not be able to make any appointments in the upcoming tourist season. Anyone who has hesitation during the suspension and hasn't rebooked yet has been automatically rescheduled for the same date in 2022.

"In order to continue to protect the health and welfare of the Havasupai people and Supai Village residents, the Council finds it necessary to extend the suspension of its tourism operation until next year," said Chairwoman Eva Kissoon.

As of today, there are no reported cases of COVID-19 in Supai Village.

