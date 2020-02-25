PHOENIX — Frontier Airlines announced Tuesday the carrier will fly nonstop to Los Angeles International Airport and San Jose Airport starting in April, according to a statement from the airline.

Service will begin on April 23. There will be flights every day. The service is seasonal. Frequency and times of the flights are subject to change.

To celebrate the new service Frontier Airlines is offering an introduction rate of $29 to Los Angeles and $39 to San Jose. This rate is for flights on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. The fares at the introduction rate must be purchased by Feb. 28. The fares are one way and do not require a round-trip purchase.

The following dates are exempt from the discounted rates: May 26, 2020, June 30, 2020, July 1, 7-8, 2020, Sep. 8-9, 2020.

Frontier Airlines flights go to more than 100 cities in the United States, Canada, Central America, Dominican Republic and Mexico.

For more check out FlyFrontier.com.

