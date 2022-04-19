Flight from Phoenix to California makes emergency landing

American Airlines flight 3130, which had 54 passengers plus crew members on board, had left Phoenix and was on its way to Humboldt County.

PHOENIX — A passenger jet flying from Phoenix to California was forced to make an emergency landing Monday after its windshield cracked mid-flight, according to Newsweek.

Officials said pilots reported the fissure in the glass as they were flying above Mono Lake.

The pilots were able to land safely at Fresno-Yosemite International Airport.

No injuries were reported, officials said.

