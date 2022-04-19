Flight from Phoenix to California makes emergency landing

PHOENIX — A passenger jet flying from Phoenix to California was forced to make an emergency landing Monday after its windshield cracked mid-flight, according to Newsweek.
American Airlines flight 3130, which had 54 passengers plus crew members on board, had left Phoenix and was on its way to Humboldt County.
Officials said pilots reported the fissure in the glass as they were flying above Mono Lake.
The pilots were able to land safely at Fresno-Yosemite International Airport.
No injuries were reported, officials said.
Up to Speed
Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12 News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.
Get to know 12 News
At 12 News, we listen, we seek, we solve for all Arizonans. 12 News is the Phoenix NBC affiliate owned by TEGNA Inc.
At 12 News, It’s a Matter of Facts. Built on a legacy of trust, 12 News serves more than 4.6 million people every month on air, on our 12 News app, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, and 12News.com.
We are committed to hyper-locally serving all of our communities. We advocate for our neighbors, affect positive change, and connect our broader community to solutions.
12 News is the Official Home of the Arizona Cardinals and the proud recipient of the 2018 Rocky Mountain Emmy Award for Overall Excellence.
Stay connected by downloading the 12 News app, available on Google Play and the Apple Store, and by signing up for our daily newsletter. Catch up on any stories you missed on the show on the 12 News Youtube channel. Read content curated for our Spanish-speaking audience on the Español page.