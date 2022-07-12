For the second year in a row, Castle Hot Springs has been named Arizona's No. 1 resort

ARIZONA, USA — Travel + Leisure magazine has named Castle Hot Springs the number 1 resort hotel in Arizona for the second year in a row.
Earlier this year, it also made Travel + Leisure's list of the top 500 hotels in the world.
Tucked up in the Bradshaw Mountains near Morristown, the 1,100-acre historic resort has been in operation for over a century.
The resort made its debut in 1896 and has hosted great American figures from the early 1900s like the Cabots, Vanderbilts, Wrigleys, Roosevelts, and Astors.
While Castle Hot Springs offers yoga and meditation, Travel + Leisure confirms that the resort's natural hot springs are its most popular activity.
Since reopening in 2019, Castle Hot Springs has also been recognized by:
- Travel + Leisure’s Top 500 Hotels in the World 2022
- Condé Nast Traveler’s 2021 Reader’s Choice Awards: Top 25 Destination Spa Resorts
- Travel + Leisure’s World Best Awards 2022: #1 Resort in Arizona
- USA Today 10 Best All-Inclusive Resorts (2021)
- Departures’ 2021 Legend Awards
- Business Insider’s 2021 Most Luxurious Hotels in the United States
- Condé Nast Traveler’s 2020 Hot List (the only resort in Arizona to be recognized)
- An Emmy for Best Historical Documentary in 2020
- Forbes’ 2019 Top Spa Resorts in America
