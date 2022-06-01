Wrong way driver involved in crash on SR 51 near McDowell Road

The Arizona Department of Public Safety said a man was driving the wrong way in the HOV lane when he crashed into two other vehicles.

PHOENIX — A wrong-way driver is in the hospital after a crash on State Route 51 near McDowell Road early Tuesday morning.

Investigators said the wrong-way driver, a 29-year-old man from Illinois, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, while another driver was treated for minor injuries.

Authorities said that once released from the hospital; the driver would face a charge of aggravated DUI.

Deaths on Arizona roads

Data from the Arizona Department of Transportation shows that roadway fatalities have been gradually rising in Arizona over the last decade:

2011: 825 deaths

825 deaths 2012: 821 deaths

821 deaths 2013: 844 deaths

844 deaths 2014: 774 deaths

774 deaths 2015: 895 deaths

895 deaths 2016: 952 deaths

952 deaths 2017: 1,000 deaths

1,000 deaths 2018: 1,010 deaths

1,010 deaths 2019: 982 deaths

982 deaths 2020: 1,057 deaths

ADOT offers driving tips on its website to help keep people safe on the road.

"There’s always room for improvement when it comes to road safety," the department said on its website.

ADOT's suggestions include:

Don’t speed or drive aggressively

Never drive while under the influence of substances

Avoid distractions while driving

Wear your seatbelt and make sure all passengers are doing the same

When an emergency vehicle is on the side of the road, move over

Stay extra aware in work zones

Be prepared for weather conditions that make driving dangerous