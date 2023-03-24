Wrong-way driver causes 'serious injuries' in Loop 202 crash

The crash closed multiple westbound lanes on the roadway early Friday morning, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — A wrong-way driver was seriously injured in a crash on Loop 202 early Friday morning, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said.

Troopers' initial reports of the driver said they were driving eastbound in the westbound lanes of Loop 202 near the Scottsdale Road on-ramp, DPS said. The crash closed two lanes and the nearby on-ramp and is causing major traffic delays for morning commuters.

No information was released on the identity of the driver or whether impairment was involved.

This is a developing story. Tune in to 12News for the latest information.

Deaths on Arizona roads

Data from the Arizona Department of Transportation shows that roadway fatalities have been gradually rising in Arizona over the last decade:

2011: 825 deaths

825 deaths 2012: 821 deaths

821 deaths 2013: 844 deaths

844 deaths 2014: 774 deaths

774 deaths 2015: 895 deaths

895 deaths 2016: 952 deaths

952 deaths 2017: 1,000 deaths

1,000 deaths 2018: 1,010 deaths

1,010 deaths 2019: 982 deaths

982 deaths 2020: 1,057 deaths

ADOT offers driving tips on its website to help keep people safe on the road.

"There’s always room for improvement when it comes to road safety," the department said on its website.

ADOT's suggestions include:

Don’t speed or drive aggressively

Never drive while under the influence of substances

Avoid distractions while driving

Wear your seatbelt and make sure all passengers are doing the same

When an emergency vehicle is on the side of the road, move over

Stay extra aware in work zones

Be prepared for weather conditions that make driving dangerous