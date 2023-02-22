Which Arizona highways have been closed due to winter storm?

The Arizona Department of Transportation is warning drivers in certain areas to avoid driving during the winter storm.

COCONINO COUNTY, Ariz. — Several Arizona highways have closed due to an intense winter storm passing through the state.

The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) discourages drivers in certain areas from traveling until the extreme weather ends.

Due to high winds, falling temperatures and blowing snow, highways in northern Arizona are expected to remain closed overnight, ADOT said.

Here are the latest closures as of Thursday morning, according to ADOT:

SR 87 between Winslow and Payson (MP 342-252)

SR 260 eastbound between Indian Pine and Greer (MP 360-385)

US 180 north of Snowbowl (MP 236-248)

SR 64 near the Grand Canyon (MP 240-264)

US 191 near Alpine (MP 225-252)

🧵UPDATE: I-40, NB I-17 and some other highways in northern Arizona have reopened.



❄️Drivers are reminded to slow down and travel at speeds that are reasonable and prudent for winter driving conditions.



❄️Do not tailgate.



❄️Highway conditions map: https://t.co/3Ud6Agw5Th pic.twitter.com/30kburBu9w — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) February 23, 2023

Drivers who travel on other roadways should be prepared to spend extra time on the road due to extreme weather conditions, ADOT said.

