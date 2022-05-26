What to expect on Valley roads for Memorial Day weekend

Vanessa Ramirez has the latest information on what you can expect on Valley roads for the 2022 Memorial Day weekend.

PHOENIX — According to ADOT there are no freeway closures this Memorial Holiday weekend. Expect busy traffic as people are heading in and out of town. If you’re planning a road trip, plan for the unexpected, including unscheduled closures due to disabled vehicles, crashes or other events such as wildfires.

Here are some tips for your summer road trip:

Pack an emergency prep kit in case of an unscheduled stop or other delays. The kit should include extra drinking water, blankets, snacks, and flashlight.

Make sure cell phone is fully charged.

Check your vehicle's tire pressure, windshield wipers and fluids

Don’t drink & drive - secure a designate driver.

Pack your patience and allow extra travel time.

As always, please stay alert and be prepared to slow down and merge safely when approaching and traveling through work zones.

Driving Safety Tips:

The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) offers driving tips to help keep people safe on the road.

"There’s always room for improvement when it comes to road safety," the department said on its website.

ADOT's suggestions include:

Don’t speed or drive aggressively

Never drive while under the influence of substances

Avoid distractions while driving

Wear your seatbelt and make sure all passengers are doing the same

When an emergency vehicle is on the side of the road, move over

Stay extra aware in work zones

Be prepared for weather conditions that make driving dangerous

Find more tips on the department's Driving Safety Homepage on ADOT's website here.

"Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, by calling 511, downloading the AZ 511 app and through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT," the department said.

