TONOPAH, Ariz. — The westbound lanes of Interstate 10 near Tonopah have been closed due to a crash involving four tractor-trailers.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety said one of the semis involved caught fire and may have sparked a nearby brush fire.

The collision occurred near milepost 98 and some people have been injured.

Drivers are exiting at Wintersburg Road to detour back onto I-10 westbound. There's no estimation for when the lanes may reopen.