West Phoenix car crash kills 1, injures multiple

PHOENIX — One person died in a two car crash in west Phoenix, police said.

Officers responded to a car crash at 35th Avenue and Roosevelt Street just after 2:15 a.m. on Sunday. Two vehicles were involved in the crash, Phoenix police said.

The fire department responded as well and transported multiple adults from one of the two vehicles to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the second vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The area is still restricted as detectives investigate the crash, police said. The identities of the driver who died and people transported to the hospital were not released.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

