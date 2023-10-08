1 killed in west Phoenix car crash

The driver of the second vehicle involved in the crash is still outstanding, police say.

PHOENIX — One person died following a two car crash in west Phoenix, police said.

Phoenix police officers responded to a car crash at 43rd Avenue and McDowell Road just after 1 a.m. on Sunday. Two cars were involved in the crash, police said.

The fire department responded and transported two adults from one of the cars to the hospital. One man from the first vehicle died at the hospital, police said.

The driver of the second vehicle ran from the scene and remains outstanding, police said.

The identities of the person injured and the person killed, as well as the second driver, were not released.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

