Weekend Valley traffic report for July 28-31

PHOENIX — The Arizona Department of Transportation will be closing several freeways for the weekend of July 28-31. Drivers should plan for heavy delays and alternate routes to avoid the closures.

Southbound Interstate 17 closed between Greenway Road and Northern Avenue from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (July 31) for pavement improvement project.

Detours: Consider exiting ahead of the closure and using local routes to southbound 19th or 35th avenue to travel beyond closure. Southbound SR-51

Ramp Closures: Both Loop 101 ramps to southbound I-17 closed. Southbound I-17 on-ramps at Union Hills Drive and Bell Road also closed.



Eastbound US 60 (Superstition Freeway) closed between Higley Road and Loop 202 (SuperRedTan Interchange) in Mesa from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (July 31) for ongoing pavement improvement project.

Detours: Consider using eastbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain or Santan freeways) as freeway routes to travel beyond closure. Local detour routes include eastbound Baseline Road and Southern Avenue.

Ramp Closures: Eastbound US 60 on-ramps at Val Vista Drive and Greenfield Road also closed.



Southbound Loop 202 (South Mountain Freeway) closed between Broadway Road and Southern Avenue from 10 p.m. Friday to 10 p.m. Sunday (July 30) for bridge maintenance.

Detour: Consider using southbound 51st Avenue

Ramp Closure: Southbound Loop 202 on-ramp at Lower Buckeye Road closed.



Eastbound Loop 303 closed between Lake Pleasant Parkway and I-17 from 8 p.m. Friday to 9 a.m. Saturday (July 29) for new interchange project.

Detour: Consider using northbound Lake Pleasant Parkway to eastbound SR 74.



Westbound Loop 303 closed between I-17 and Lake Pleasant Parkway from 8 p.m. Saturday to 9 a.m. Sunday (July 30).

Detour: Consider using westbound SR 74 to southbound Lake Pleasant Parkway.



As always, please stay alert and be prepared to slow down and merge safely when approaching and traveling through work zones.

