Phoenix traffic: Weekend closures and detours for Sept. 30

PHOENIX — Here’s a look at those road projects that will affect your weekend commutes around the Valley and Greater Arizona starting Friday, Sept. 30 to Monday, Oct. 3.

NORTH VALLEY

I-17 SB closed between Loop 101 and Cactus Rd for pavement improvement project. I-17 SB on-ramp at Pinnacle Peak Rd closed. I-17 SB ramps to Loop 101 will remain open but expect delays. Detour: Consider using routes, including Loop 101 EB, to reach SR 51 SB to the downtown Phoenix/Sky Harbor Airport region. I-17 SB traffic exiting at Deer Valley Rd can detour on SB 19th or 35th Avenues. Also: I-17 also narrowed to two lanes in both directions between Cactus Rd and Dunlap Ave for Valley Metro light rail bridge project. 10 p.m. Friday - 5 a.m. Monday (Oct. 3)

Loop 101 NB closed between Grand and 75th Avenues for pavement sealing. Detour: Consider exiting ahead of the closure and using local routes including NB 75th or 67th Avenues to reach Loop 101 beyond closure. 9 p.m. Friday - 7 p.m. Saturday (Oct. 1) Loop 101 SB closed between 75th Ave and Thunderbird Rd for pavement sealing. Detour: Drivers can exit to SB 67th or 75th Avenues and use WB Thunderbird Rd to enter Loop 101 SB. Note: Crews will work to reopen Loop 101 in sections ahead of schedule on Saturday and Sunday. 9 p.m. Saturday - 7 p.m. Sunday (Oct. 2)

EAST VALLEY

I-10 WB closed between Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) and US 60 for the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project. All Loop 202 ramps to I-10 WB closed. I-10 WB on-ramp at Wild Horse Pass Blvd closed. US 60 EB on-ramp at Priest Dr closed. Detour: Traffic can detour on Loop 202 EB (Santan Freeway) to Loop 101 NB and use either US 60 WB or Loop 202 WB (Red Mountain Freeway) to reach I-10 (and Sky Harbor Airport). Consider using Loop 202 WB/NB (South Mountain Freeway) to reach I-10 in west Phoenix. SR 143 ramp to I-10 EB closed. Consider using the I-10 EB on-ramp at Broadway Rd. 10 p.m. Friday - 10 p.m. Saturday (Oct. 1)

Note: I-10 WB also narrowed to two lanes between Elliot and Baseline Roads from 10 p.m. Saturday to 4 a.m. Monday (Oct. 3). I-10 WB on-ramp at Broadway Rd closed from 10 p.m. Friday to 10 p.m. Sunday (Oct. 2)

I-10 EB narrowed to two lanes between Baseline and Warner Roads for bridge work. 10 p.m. Friday - 10 p.m. Saturday (Oct. 1) Note: NB 40th St closed between Broadway Rd and I-10 and Guadalupe Rd closed near I-10 from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (Oct. 3)

I-10 EB closed between US 60 and Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) for paving and bridge work. US 60 WB ramp to I-10 EB closed. US 60 EB off- and on-ramps at Mill Ave closed. Both HOV lane ramps at the I-10/US 60 interchange closed. Detour: Consider using Loop 202 EB (Red Mountain Freeway) to Loop 101 SB (Price Freeway) and Loop 202 WB (Santan Freeway). I-10 EB drivers approaching closure will detour to US 60 EB and Loop 101 SB. 10 p.m. Saturday - 4 a.m. Monday (Oct.3)

US 60 EB on-ramp at McClintock Dr closed for maintenance. Detour: Alternate US 60 EB on-ramps are at Rural or Dobson Roads. Ramp closure starts at 9 p.m. Thursday - scheduled to end by 5 a.m. Monday (Oct. 3)

WEST VALLEY

I-10 EB narrowed to one lane between Watson Road and Verrado Way in Buckeye for freeway widening project. 4 a.m. - 4 p.m. Saturday (Oct. 1).

Remember to always slow down through those construction zones, keep 100% of your attention on driving, don’t text & drive and give yourself plenty of time to get to your destination.

