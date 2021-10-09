Weekend traffic report for Sept. 10 - Sept. 13

Vanessa Ramirez gives us an update on the closures and detours on Valley roads this weekend.

PHOENIX — Here's a breakdown of the closures and detours drivers will encounter on Valley roads the weekend of Sept. 10.

West Valley

I-10 eastbound is closed between Avondale Boulevard and 99th Avenue for asphalt removal from Friday 9 p.m. to Monday 5 a.m. I-10 eastbound on-ramps at Litchfield and Dysart roads are also closed. Consider exiting ahead of the closure and using alternate routes, including Van Buren Street or McDowell Road.

Loop 303 southbound is closed between Lone Mountain Parkway and El Mirage Road for work to switch traffic to newly constructed freeway lanes from Friday 9 p.m. to Monday 5 a.m. Loop 303 southbound also narrowed to one lane between Lake Pleasant and Lone Mountain parkways. Drivers can exit westbound/southbound Loop 303 to southbound Lake Pleasant Parkway and use southbound 99th Avenue to westbound Bell Road and westbound Grand Avenue to reach Loop 303 beyond the closure.

Phoenix

I-17 southbound is closed between 19th Avenue/Durango Street and 7th Street for bridge work from Friday 10 p.m. to Monday 5 a.m. Consider using I-10 eastbound through the downtown Phoenix area to avoid closure. I-17 southbound traffic exiting at Durango Street will detour on northbound 19th Avenue and eastbound Buckeye Road.

I-10 westbound is closed between the I-17 "Split" interchange near Sky Harbor Airport and 7th Avenue for tunnel lighting maintenance from Saturday 9 p.m. to Sunday 9 a.m. SR 51 southbound and Loop 202 westbound ramps to I-10 westbound are closed. I-10 westbound traffic approaching the Split near Sky Harbor Airport will detour to I-17 northbound and can reconnect with I-10 at the "Stack" interchange north of Van Buren Street.

East Valley

Loop 202 eastbound (Red Mountain Freeway) right three lanes are closed overnight between Van Buren Street and McClintock Drive in Tempe area for pavement maintenance on Sunday and Monday nights from 10 p.m. to 4 a m. Loop 202 eastbound on- and off-ramps in the area are closed. Alternate routes include McDowell Road.

Northeast Valley

Loop 101 westbound is closed between 56th Street and SR 51 for widening project from Friday 10 p.m. to Monday 5 a.m. Loop 101 westbound on-ramps at Scottsdale Road and 64th Street are also closed. Drivers should consider exiting ahead of the closure and using westbound Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard/Bell Road to SR 51 northbound. Drivers exiting at 56th Street can detour on local streets.

As always, please stay alert and be prepared to slow down and merge safely when approaching and traveling through work zones.

