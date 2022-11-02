Traffic: What to expect on Phoenix roads for the weekend of Feb. 11

Vanessa Ramirez has the details on all the latest road closures and detours on Valley roads this weekend.

PHOENIX — Here's a breakdown of what you can expect on Valley roads for the weekend of Feb. 11.

East Valley

US 60 eastbound is closed between the I-10 interchange and Hardy Drive for lane striping work from Sunday 3 a.m. to Monday 4 a.m. US 60 eastbound on-ramp at Priest Drive is open Consider detouring on eastbound Baseline or Broadway roads to Priest Drive or Mill Ave. I-10 eastbound drivers in the downtown Phoenix area also can consider detouring on Loop 202 eastbound (Red Mountain Freeway) to Loop 101 southbound to reach US 60 eastbound. I-10 drivers in the Chandler/Ahwatukee area can consider using Loop 202 eastbound (Santan Freeway) to Loop 101 northbound to reach US 60 eastbound. Drivers on SR 143 southbound can travel west on I-10 before turning at the 40th Street interchange to enter I-10 eastbound.

I-10 eastbound is narrowed to four lanes between Broadway Road and US 60 from Sunday 3 a.m. to Monday 4 a.m. I-10 eastbound on-ramps at SR 143 southbound and Broadway Road are closed during the same times.

Loop 202 westbound (Red Mountain Freeway) on-ramp at McClintock Drive is closed for pavement maintenance from Friday 9 pm. to Monday 5 a.m. Consider using westbound Rio Salado Parkway or Curry Road to Rural/Scottsdale Road to reach Loop 202 westbound.

SR 24 westbound (Gateway Freeway) on-ramp at Ellsworth Road closed for overhead sign work om Saturday from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. Drivers on Ellsworth Road can connect with Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) by using westbound Elliot Road to the freeway or using westbound Ray Road to northbound Hawes Road.

Northeast Valley

WM Phoenix Open is causing major delays on the Loop 101 between Scottsdale Road & Frank Lloyd Wright in the mornings and late afternoons this weekend.

West Valley

I-10 westbound off-ramp and eastbound on-ramp at Miller Road in Buckeye are closed for approximately six weeks to mid-March 2022 for reconstruction as part of the ongoing I-10 widening project. I-10 westbound traffic can exit to southbound Watson Road and use westbound Yuma Road to reach Miller Road. Drivers on Miller Road can enter I-10 eastbound by using eastbound Yuma Road to northbound Watson Road.

As always, please stay alert and be prepared to slow down and merge safely when approaching and traveling through work zones.

