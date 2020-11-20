Weekend traffic report for Nov. 20 - Nov. 23

Get up to date on the weekend's closures and detours on Valley roads. Vanessa Ramirez has the details.

PHOENIX — Here’s a breakdown of the closures and restrictions you can expect to see around the Valley this weekend.

Northeast Valley

Loop 101 westbound is closed overnight at 56th Street in north Phoenix for widening project from Sunday 9 p.m. until Monday 5 a.m. Traffic will detour along the off- and on-ramps at 56th Street.

North Valley

All I-17 on- and off- ramps at Happy Valley Road in north Phoenix are closed for work to open additional lanes at the new diverging diamond interchange from Friday 9 p.m. until Saturday 5 p.m. Happy Valley Road is closed in both directions between 23rd and 29th avenues. Alternate routes include Pinnacle Peak or Jomax roads. Drivers can also use 19th or 43rd avenues for north-south travel while the Happy Valley interchange is closed.

Maricopa

SR 347 is narrowed to one lane in either direction overnight in areas between I-10 and Hathaway Avenue for pavement maintenance. This takes place Sunday through Friday nights from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. until Dec. 24. Work will take place within 3-mile segments each night.

As always, please stay alert and be prepared to slow down and merge safely when approaching and traveling through work zones.