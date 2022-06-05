Weekend traffic report for May 6 - May 9

Lauren Rainson has the latest on the closures and detours on Valley roads this weekend.

PHOENIX — Here's a breakdown of the closures and detours drivers will find on Valley roads this weekend.

West Valley

I-10 eastbound between Avondale Boulevard and Loop 101 (Agua Fria Freeway) in the West Valley will close for permanent lane striping from 9 p.m. Friday until 9 p.m. Saturday. The I-10 eastbound on-ramps at Fairway Drive and Dysart Road will also close. I-10 eastbound drivers can exit ahead of the closure and use local routes including McDowell or Buckeye roads to travel beyond the closure. Eastbound I-10 will be narrowed to two lanes between US 60 and Guadalupe Road from 3:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday (May 7) for sign removal.

East Valley

I-10 westbound between Loop 202 (Santan/South Mountain freeways) and US 60 (Superstition Freeway) will be closed from 10 p.m. Friday through noon Sunday for utility work as part of the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project. All Loop 202 ramps to I-10 westbound will close. The I-10 westbound on-ramp at Wild Horse Pass will close. Expect heavy traffic and delays. I-10 westbound traffic can detour on Loop 202 eastbound (Santan Freeway) and use US 60 westbound to reach I-10 westbound beyond the closure. Also consider using Loop 101 northbound to Loop 202 westbound (Red Mountain Freeway) to reach Sky Harbor Airport or the downtown Phoenix area.

I-10 eastbound will be narrowed to two lanes between US 60 and Guadalupe Road from 3:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday (May 7) for sign removal.

As always, please stay alert and be prepared to slow down and merge safely when approaching and traveling through work zones.

