Weekend traffic report for June 17 - June 20

PHOENIX — Here's a breakdown of all the current closures and detours expected on Valley roads for the weekend of June 17.

EAST VALLEY

I-10 eastbound is closed between U.S. 60 and Loop 202 (San Tan 202) from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday for bridge and utility work on the I-10 Broadway Curve Project. The westbound U.S. 60 ramp to eastbound I-10 is closed. The eastbound I-10 on-ramp at Broadway Road is closed. Drivers can take U.S. 60 eastbound to southbound Loop 101 in the Tempe/Chandler areas and use westbound Loop 202 to reach I-10 beyond the closure.

I-10 westbound is closed between Loop 202 and U.S. 60 from 8 p.m. Saturday to noon Sunday for bridge and utility work. All Loop 202 ramps to westbound I-10 in the Ahwatukee/Chandler area are closed. The westbound I-10 on-ramps at Wild Horse Pass and Chandler Boulevards are closed. Drivers can use the Loop 202 eastbound to Loop 101 northbound before using westbound U.S. 60 or westbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway). Traffic can also use westbound/northbound Loop 202 to reach I-10 in west Phoenix. Please note that I-10 westbound is narrowed to two lanes between Elliot and Baseline Roads from noon Sunday to 4 a.m. Monday, June 20.

Eastbound State Route 24 is closed between the Santan 202 and Ellsworth Road from 5 a.m. Saturday to 5 p.m. Sunday for pavement work. Use Loop 202 to eastbound Elliot Road and southbound Ellsworth Road to travel beyond the eastbound State Route 24 closure.

WEST VALLEY

I-10 westbound is closed between the Loop 101 and 107th Avenue in the west valley from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday, June 20 for bridge deck joint construction. The Loop 101 southbound ramp to I-10 westbound is closed. The westbound I-10 on-ramps at 75th and 83rd Avenues are closed. The Loop 101 southbound on-ramp at Thomas Road is closed. You can exit ahead of the closure and use local routes, like McDowell and Buckeye Roads.

Phoenix

I-10 eastbound is closed between the I-17 "Stack" interchange and State Route 51 from 9 p.m. Friday to 9 a.m. Saturday for tunnel work. Both I-17 ramps to eastbound I-10 at the Stack are closed. Eastbound I-10 traffic can use southbound I-17 starting at the Stack interchange and reconnect with I-10 near Sky Harbor Airport.

I-10 westbound is closed between the I-17 "Split" interchange near Sky Harbor Airport and 7th Avenue from 9 p.m. Saturday to 9 a.m. Sunday for tunnel maintenance. Southbound State Route 51 ramp to westbound I-10 is closed. The westbound Loop 202 ramp to westbound I-10 will remain open, but traffic must exit I-10 at 7th Street. The westbound Sky Harbor Blvd. ramp to westbound I-10 will remain open, but traffic will need to exit to northbound State Route 51 or eastbound Loop 202. Westbound I-10 on-ramp at Washington Street is limited to travel to northbound State Route 51 or eastbound Loop 202. The southbound I-17 ramp to westbound I-10 near Sky Harbor Airport is closed. Westbound I-10 traffic can use northbound I-17 to connect with I-10 at the Stack interchange, north of Van Buren Street.

Westbound Greenway Road remains closed at I-17 until late June for road reconstruction as part of the regional drainage system project. The northbound I-17 off and on-ramps and southbound off-ramp at Greenway Road are also closed. Use Cactus or Bell Roads to get around these closures.



As always, please stay alert and be prepared to slow down and merge safely when approaching and traveling through work zones.

