Weekend traffic report for June 11 - June 14

Vanessa Ramirez has the details on all the closures and detours around Phoenix roads this weekend.

PHOENIX — Here’s a breakdown of the closures and restrictions you can expect to see around the Valley this weekend.

North Valley

Loop 101 eastbound is closed between 7th Street and SR 51 in north Phoenix for widening project from Friday 10 p.m. until Monday 5 a.m. Both I-17 ramps to Loop 101 eastbound are closed. Loop 101 eastbound on-ramps at 27th, 19th and 7th avenues are also closed. Alternate routes include eastbound Union Hills Drive or eastbound Deer Valley Road/Drive to Tatum Boulevard to reach Loop 101 beyond closure.

East Valley

US 60 westbound (Superstition Freeway) HOV lane ramp to I-10 westbound in Tempe is closed for pre-construction survey work on Saturday from 4 a.m. until 5 p.m. Drivers can instead use the primary US 60 westbound ramp to I-10 westbound. The I-10 westbound left lane is closed between US 60 and SR 143.

Loop 101 southbound is narrowed to one lane (HOV lane open) between Chaparral and Thomas roads in the Scottsdale area for resurfacing from Friday 11 p.m. until Saturday 10 a.m. Loop 101 southbound on-ramp at Indian School Road is closed. Alternate routes include southbound Pima or Hayden roads.

Phoenix

I-10 eastbound is closed between the I-17 "Stack" interchange and 7th Street north of downtown Phoenix for tunnel lighting project overnight from Friday 9 p.m. until Saturday 9 am. Both I-17 ramps to I-10 eastbound are closed. I-10 eastbound HOV lane onramp at 3rd Street is closed. Traffic can detour on I-17 southbound starting at the Stack and reconnect with I-10 near Sky Harbor Airport.

I-10 westbound off-ramp at 24th Street (near Sky Harbor Airport) is closed for pavement repair on Saturday from 6 a.m. until 3 p.m. Consider exiting I-10 westbound at Buckeye Road to reach the airport. I-10 westbound drivers who want to reach southbound 24th Street can exit to southbound 32nd Street and use westbound Broadway Road to 24th Street.

As always, please stay alert and be prepared to slow down and merge safely when approaching and traveling through work zones.

