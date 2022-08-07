Weekend traffic report for July 8 - July 11

I-10 westbound is narrowed to one lane between Watson and Miller roads in Buckeye for ongoing widening project. Please allow extra travel time and be prepared to slow down and merge safely when approaching and traveling through all work zones. Expect this restriction from 5 a.m. until 3 p.m. Saturday, July 9. Also note that Miller Road will be closed in both directions beneath I-10 from 5 a.m. Monday (July 11) through late August for interchange reconstruction.