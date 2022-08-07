Weekend traffic report for July 8 - July 11

PHOENIX — Here's a breakdown of the road closures and detours you will find on Valley streets this weekend.
PHOENIX:
- I-10 westbound is closed between U.S. 60 (Superstition Freeway) and 32nd Street near Sky Harbor Airport for bridge work that is part of the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project. The I-10 westbound on-ramps at Elliot and Baseline roads are closed. U.S. 60 westbound ramps to I-10 westbound are closed. The U.S. 60 westbound on-ramps at McClintock Drive, Rural Road, and Mill Avenue are closed. The State Route 143 southbound ramp to I-10 westbound is closed. Traffic can detour on either Loop 202 eastbound (Santan Freeway) or U.S. 60 eastbound to Loop 101 northbound (Price Freeway) and Loop 202 westbound (Red Mountain Freeway) to approach Sky Harbor Airport or reach I-10 via the State Route 51 "Mini-Stack" interchange. Drivers in the East Valley who want to reach I-10 in the West Valley can consider using westbound/northbound Loop 202 (South Mountain Freeway). Expect all this to last from 10 p.m. Friday until 4 a.m. Monday, July 11.
WEST VALLEY:
I-10 westbound is narrowed to one lane between Watson and Miller roads in Buckeye for ongoing widening project. Please allow extra travel time and be prepared to slow down and merge safely when approaching and traveling through all work zones. Expect this restriction from 5 a.m. until 3 p.m. Saturday, July 9. Also note that Miller Road will be closed in both directions beneath I-10 from 5 a.m. Monday (July 11) through late August for interchange reconstruction.
EAST VALLEY:
