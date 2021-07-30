Weekend traffic report for July 30 through Aug. 2

We're breaking down all the important closures and detours on roads across the state.

PHOENIX — Here’s a look at those road projects that will affect your weekend commutes around the Valley and Greater Arizona from Friday, July 30 to Monday, Aug. 2.

East Valley

Eastbound I-10 closed between the US 60 interchange in Tempe and Chandler Boulevard from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (Aug. 2) for asphalt removal as part of the new I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project. Westbound US 60 ramp to eastbound I-10 closed. Eastbound I-10 on-ramps between Broadway and Ray roads closed. Please allow extra travel time and expect heavy traffic. Detours: Eastbound I-10 traffic can detour on eastbound US 60 to southbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) and westbound Loop 202 (San Tan Freeway) to reach I-10 beyond closure. Drivers in the West Valley can consider using southbound/eastbound Loop 202 (South Mountain Freeway) to avoid closure and connect with I-10 near Chandler Boulevard. Eastbound I-10 drivers in the West Valley/Buckeye area with plans to travel beyond Phoenix can consider using southbound SR 85 to eastbound I-8 to connect with I-10 in the Casa Grande area.

North Valley

Eastbound Loop 101 (Pima Freeway) is closed between Tatum Boulevard and Pima Road/Princess Drive from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Aug. 2) for lane striping as part of the widening project. Northbound SR 51 ramps to eastbound Loop 101 closed. Eastbound Loop 101 on-ramp at Cave Creek Road also closed. Allow extra travel time and expect heavy traffic. Detour: Alternate freeway routes to the East Valley include southbound I-17 or southbound SR 51 to reach eastbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway). Local traffic can consider using eastbound Bell Road/Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard to travel beyond the Loop 101 closure.

West Valley

Eastbound Interstate 10 narrowed to one lane overnight in areas between State Route 85 and Verrado Way in Buckeye from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday through Tuesday nights (Aug. 1-3) for initial paving work as part of a widening project. Detour: Please allow extra travel time and be prepared to slow down and merge safely when approaching and traveling through work zones.

Flagstaff

Northern Arizona Travel Note: Interstate 40 lane restrictions should be expected this summer in the Flagstaff area for resurfacing and bridgework. I-40 narrowed to one lane in work zones. Drivers should allow extra time and consider traveling outside of peak traffic hours - including on weekends.

Remember to always slow down through those construction zones, keep 100% of your attention on driving, don’t text & drive and give yourself plenty of time to get to your destination.

