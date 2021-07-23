Weekend traffic report for July 23 - July 26

Here's a breakdown of the important closures and detours you need to know about this weekend.

Here’s a look at road closures, constructions projects and lane restrictions around the Valley the weekend of July 23 through July 26.

East Valley

The I-10 Broadway Curve Project is getting underway and will occur for the next several weekends this summer.

Westbound I-10 closed between Loop 202 (Santan/South Mountain freeways) in the Chandler area and the US 60 interchange in Tempe from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (July 26) for asphalt removal as part of the new I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project. All Loop 202 ramps to westbound I-10 closed. Westbound I-10 on-ramps between Wild Horse Pass Boulevard and Elliot Road closed (westbound I-10 on-ramp at Baseline Road will be open). Please allow extra travel time. Detours: Westbound I-10 traffic can detour on eastbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) to northbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) and westbound US 60. Drivers also can consider using westbound/northbound Loop 202 (South Mountain Freeway) to reach I-10 in west Phoenix. Westbound I-10 drivers in the Casa Grande area with plans to travel beyond Phoenix can consider using westbound I-8 to northbound SR 85 and reconnect with I-10 in the Buckeye area.

(Santan/South Mountain freeways) in the Chandler area in Tempe (July 26) for asphalt removal as part of the new I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project. (westbound I-10 on-ramp at Baseline Road will be open). Please allow extra travel time.

North Valley

Eastbound Loop 101 (Pima Freeway) is closed between Tatum Boulevard and Pima Road/Princess Drive from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (July 26) for lane striping as part of the widening project. Northbound SR 51 ramps to eastbound Loop 101 closed. Eastbound Loop 101 on-ramp at Cave Creek Road also closed. Allow extra travel time. Detour: Alternate freeway routes to the East Valley include southbound I-17 or southbound SR 51 to reach eastbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway). Local traffic can consider using eastbound Bell Road/Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard to travel beyond the Loop 101 closure.

(Pima Freeway) is (July 26) for lane striping as part of the widening project. Allow extra travel time.

West Valley

Interstate 10 narrowed to one lane in either direction overnight between Verrado Way and State Route 85 in Buckeye from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday through Thursday nights (July 25-29) for initial paving work as part of the widening project. Detour: Please allow extra travel time and be prepared to slow down and merge safely when approaching and traveling through work zones.

overnight in Buckeye (July 25-29) for initial paving work as part of the widening project.

Southeast Valley

Westbound State Route 24 (Gateway Freeway) ramp to westbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) in Mesa closed from 9 p.m. Friday to 9 p.m. Sunday (July 25) for pavement maintenance. Detour: Consider using northbound Ellsworth Road to westbound Elliot Road to access westbound Loop 202.

(Gateway Freeway) (Santan Freeway) in Mesa (July 25) for pavement maintenance.

Northern Arizona

Northern Arizona Travel Note: Interstate 40 lane restrictions should be expected this summer in the Flagstaff area for resurfacing and bridge work. I-40 narrowed to one lane in work zones. Drivers should allow extra time and consider traveling outside of peak traffic hours - including on weekends.

Remember to drive safely and slow down for construction zones. Pay attention behind the wheel and don’t text while driving.

