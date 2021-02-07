Weekend traffic report for July 2 - July 5

Here's what you can expect on Arizona roads this holiday weekend.

PHOENIX — There will be no construction over the Fourth of July holiday weekend; however, there may still be some lane restrictions in place. Drivers should anticipate heavy traffic conditions due to the high number of holiday travelers.

To prevent starting a wildfire, make sure you are not dragging your trailer chains to avoid creating sparks, do not park in dry grass to prevent the hot underside of your car from starting a fire and never throw your cigarette butts from your vehicle.

There is a road closure due to the Bear Fire in eastern Arizona; US 191 is closed from milepost 225 to 175, south of Alpine to just north of Morenci.

As always, please stay alert and be prepared to slow down and merge safely when approaching and traveling through work zones.

