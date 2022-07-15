Road closures and detours in the Valley for July 15 - July 18

Here's a look at all of the road closures and detours drivers will find on Valley streets this weekend.

PHOENIX — Here's a breakdown of the road closures and detours you will find on Valley streets this weekend.

EAST VALLEY:

I-10 westbound is closed between Loop 202 and U.S. 60 from 10:00 p.m. Friday until 4:00 a.m. Monday, July 18. The following ramps are also closed: The westbound I-10 on-ramp at Wild Horse Pass Boulevard/Sundust Road; the eastbound Loop 202 ramp to westbound I-10; the westbound Loop 202 ramps to westbound I-10; the westbound I-10 on-ramps between Chandler Boulevard and Elliot Road.

Use eastbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) to northbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) to westbound U.S. 60 or westbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) to access westbound I-10 beyond the closure. Drivers heading to the West Valley can use Loop 202 (South Mountain Freeway) west and northbound to connect to I-10 at 59th Avenue.

I-10 eastbound is narrowed to two lanes at Elliot Road from 3 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Saturday, July 16, for barrier work. At the same time, the eastbound I-10 off-ramp at Elliot Road is closed. Drivers can use the eastbound I-10 off-ramp at Warner Road instead.

I-10 eastbound is narrowed to three lanes between Warner and Ray roads from 4 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, July 17, for barrier work. At the same time, the eastbound I-10 on-ramp at Warner Road and eastbound I-10 off-ramp at Ray Road are closed. Drivers can use the eastbound I-10 on-ramp at Ray Road and off-ramp at Warner Road instead.

The Arizona Department of Transportation advises drivers to plan ahead for the following ramp closures along northbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) between Chandler Boulevard and University Drive from 5 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays, July 16, 23 and 30, for maintenance work: Saturday, July 16: the northbound Loop 101 on-ramp at Southern Avenue, on- and off-ramps at Broadway Road, and off-ramp at University Drive; Saturday, July 23: the northbound Loop 101 on-ramp at Chandler Boulevard, on- and off-ramps at Ray Road, and off-ramp at Warner Road; Saturday, July 30: the northbound Loop 101 on-ramp at Warner Road, on- and off-ramps at Elliot and Guadalupe roads, and off-ramp at Baseline Road.

PHOENIX:

Pay attention to the I-10 westbound closure between Loop 202 and the U.S. 60 Friday night through 4 a.m. Monday. Plan ahead for alternate routes to get to your destination.

WEST VALLEY:

Always slow down and obey road crews and signs when driving through work zones. Prepare for travel delays. Follow Lauren Rainson on Twitter for traffic updates.

