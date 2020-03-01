PHOENIX — According to ADOT, here’s what you need to know for Friday, Jan. 3 – Monday, Jan. 6. Commuters will not deal with any major freeway closures this weekend but will see some restrictions around the Valley.

The first restriction is on 19th Avenue. The road is closed in both directions at Loop 101 in the North Valley for a widening project. The closure lasts from Friday at 10 p.m. until Monday at 5 a.m. Allow yourself extra travel time and use 7th Avenue to get around the closure.

Then, Cave Creek Road is closed in both directions at Loop 101 for a widening project from Friday 10 p.m. until Monday at 5 a.m. For southbound Cave Creek Road, alternate routes include the westbound frontage road, 16th Street and the eastbound frontage road. Northbound Cave Creek Road traffic can use Union Hills and State Route 51 to Loop 101. Also, Cave Creek Road traffic can use Tatum Blvd and Deer Valley Road.

Now to a closure that will last a little more than a month. The I-10 HOV lanes are closed in both directions between Avondale Boulevard and Dysart Road starting Sunday at 9 p.m. lasting through mid-February for bridge construction at future Fairway Drive interchange. Please stay alert and be prepared to slow down and merge safely when approaching and traveling through the work zone.

The Loop 101 in the North Valley is narrowed to two lanes in both directions overnight between 7th Avenue and 7th Street for widening project Sunday at 9 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m.

Next, the Loop 101 southbound is narrowed to two lanes overnight between Baseline and Guadalupe roads for a widening project and reopening southbound off-ramp at Guadalupe Road. The US 60 eastbound ramp to Loop 101 southbound will be closed and the Loop 101 southbound on-ramp at Baseline Rd will be closed. Also, Loop 101 northbound will also be narrowed to two lanes overnight between Ray and Warner roads. These ramp closures will be in place. from 9 p.m. Sunday - 5 a.m. Monday.

Finally, the Loop 101 southbound is narrowed to two lanes overnight between Chandler Blvd and Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) from Sunday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m. The Loop 101 southbound exit to southbound Price Road will be closed. To reach southbound Price Road, consider exiting at Chandler Blvd and using southbound Price frontage road.