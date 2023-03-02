Weekend traffic report for Feb. 3 - Feb. 5

Stella Sun gives us a breakdown of what you need to know about Valley roads this weekend.

PHOENIX — Here's a breakdown of all the delays and detours you may find on Valley roads for the weekend of Feb. 3.

While there are no weekend freeway closures scheduled in the Valley, there are a number of events taking place that will cause major headaches for drivers.

Mesa Marathon closures from 10 p.m. Friday until at least 1 p.m. Saturday:

Parts of Rio Salado Parkway, Brown Road and McDowell Road closed

Alternate routes include the Loop-202 Red Mountain or the US-60

For a full list of road closures in Mesa visit the city's website.

Downtown Phoenix Convention Center closures through Feb. 14:

Parts of Monroe Street to Roosevelt Street closed from 2nd Street to 5th Street

Downtown Phoenix Hance Park closures through Feb. 15th:

Parts of Moreland Street closed from 1st Street to 5th Street

Glendale closures near State Farm Stadium:

95th Avenue: Maryland Avenue to Cardinals Way Drive will be closed until Feb. 17

Montebello Avenue: 91st to 95th avenues only open to NFL starting Feb. 4-12

95th Avenue: The northbound right lanes will be closed from Georgia to Cardinals Way starting Feb. 5-12

No Valley Weekend closures but road restrictions are taking place:

I-10 in Buckeye lane reduction between Verrado Way & Miller Road happening overnight Friday-Sunday

Broadway Curve project: WB I-10 ramp to EB US-60 closed from 10 p.m. Friday to 10 p.m. Saturday

I-10 narrowed to two lanes in both directions between 40th and 48th streets near Sky Harbor Airport from 8 p.m. Sunday to 4 a.m. Monday.

Plan for more traffic in North Scottsdale through at least Feb. 13

More traffic on Loop-101, Bell Road, Hayden Road, Scottsdale Road, and Thunderbird Road

Get additional details regarding this weekend's closures in the video above.

As always, please stay alert and be prepared to slow down and merge safely when approaching and traveling through work zones.

