Weekend traffic report for April 16 - April 19

Vanessa Ramirez gives us an update on the closures and detours on Valley roads this weekend.

PHOENIX — Here’s a breakdown of the closures and restrictions you can expect to see around the Valley this weekend.

North Valley

Loop 101 westbound is closed between SR 51 and 7th Street in north Phoenix for widening project from Friday 10 p.m. until Monday 5 a.m. SR 51 northbound ramp to Loop 101 westbound is closed and the Loop 101 westbound on-ramps at 56th Street and Cave Creek Road are also closed. Consider exiting ahead of the closure and using alternate routes. Loop 101 westbound drivers who detour to SR 51 southbound can consider using westbound Union Hills Drive and northbound 7th Street to travel beyond closure. Drivers north of Loop 101 can consider using westbound Deer Valley Drive to southbound 7th Street.

West Valley

I-10 westbound on-ramp at Bullard Avenue in the West Valley is closed for barrier wall repairs overnight from Friday 9 p.m. until Saturday 9 a.m. Alternate routes include using the I-10 westbound on-ramp at Estrella Parkway.

As always, please stay alert and be prepared to slow down and merge safely when approaching and traveling through work zones.