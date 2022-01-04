Weekend traffic report for April 1 - April 4

Vanessa Ramirez takes a look at all the closures and detours on Valley roads for the weekend of April 1.

PHOENIX — Here's a breakdown of all the closures and detours on Valley roads for the weekend of April 1, 2022.

West Valley

I-10 eastbound is closed between 43rd Avenue and the I-17 "Stack" for pavement improvement work from Friday 9 p.m. to Monday 5 a.m. Loop 202 northbound (South Mountain Freeway) ramps to I-10 eastbound closed and I-10 eastbound on-ramp at 51st Avenue are closed. Drivers on I-10 eastbound should consider exiting ahead of the closure and using alternate routes including McDowell Road or Van Buren Street.

I-10 westbound is closed between the I-17 "Split" near Sky Harbor Airport and 19th Avenue for pavement sealing from Friday 11 p.m. to Saturday 11 p.m. Loop 202 westbound and SR 51 southbound ramps to I-10 westbound are closed. Other I-10 westbound on-ramps within the closure, including the westbound Sky Harbor Boulevard ramp to I-10 westbound (airport exit) is closed and I-17 southbound ramp to I-10 westbound at the Split (including exit to Sky Harbor) is also closed. I-10 westbound traffic will detour on I-17 northbound and can reconnect with I-10 at the "Stack" interchange north of Van Buren Street.

I-10 eastbound off-ramp and westbound on-ramp still closed at Miller Road and continues for approximately six weeks for reconstruction as part of the I-10 widening project. Drivers will be able to use detours via the nearby Watson Road interchange. Mostly overnight lane restrictions along I-10 can also be expected at times in areas between Verrado Way and SR 85 for widening work.

Northeast Valley

Loop 101 southbound narrowed to one lane between Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard and Thunderbird Road in Scottsdale for pavement maintenance from Friday 8 p.m. to Saturday 10 a.m. Loop 101 southbound on-ramps at Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard and Raintree Drive closed. Drivers can consider using southbound Hayden Road to eastbound Cactus Road to travel beyond restriction.

East Valley

I-10 westbound is narrowed to three lanes between Broadway Road and SR143/48th Street for I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project from Saturday 10 p.m. to Monday 4 a.m. US 60 westbound HOV lane ramp to I-10 westbound is closed.

Phoenix

I-17 northbound right lane is closed overnight near Dunlap Avenue for Valley Metro light rail project on Friday and Saturday nights from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. I-17 northbound on-ramp at Dunlap Avenue closed. Plan on using other nearby northbound on-ramps including Peoria Avenue. This restriction also is scheduled from Sunday through Wednesday nights from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

As always, please stay alert and be prepared to slow down and merge safely when approaching and traveling through work zones.

