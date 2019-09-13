PHOENIX — Thank you for visiting 12news.com for the weekend traffic report. According to ADOT here’s what you need to know for Friday, September 13th – Monday, September 16th. Commuters will deal with a handful of freeway closures this weekend around the Valley.

Let’s start in west Phoenix. The I-10 westbound is closed between 35th and 67th avenues for paving as part of Loop 202 South Mountain Freeway interchange construction, Friday 10 p.m. until Monday 5 a.m. Both I-17 ramps to I-10 westbound at the "Stack" interchange are closed. I-10 westbound on-ramp at 27th Avenue is also closed. Expect heavy traffic and plan on exiting ahead of the closure. Alternate routes include McDowell Road, Van Buren Street or I-17 to Loop 101 westbound in the West Valley.

Now to northeast Phoenix. The Loop 101 westbound is closed between SR 51 and Cave Creek Road for a widening project, Friday 10 p.m. to Monday 5 a.m. There are a handful of ramp closures related to this project. The Loop 101 westbound on-ramp at Tatum Blvd is closed, SR 51 northbound ramp to Loop 101 westbound is closed and Loop 101 westbound HOV lane ramp to SR 51 southbound is also closed.

Loop 101 westbound traffic can detour on primary exit ramp to SR 51 southbound and use westbound Union Hills Drive or Bell Road to northbound Cave Creek Road to reach Loop 101. Loop 101 westbound traffic exiting ahead of the closure at 56th Street or Tatum Blvd can detour on westbound Deer Valley Road or Bell Road to Cave Creek Road. SR 51 northbound drivers can consider using westbound Bell Road or Union Hills Drive to northbound Cave Creek Road while ramp to Loop 101 westbound is closed. Please note the Loop 101 westbound on-ramp at Seventh Street is now closed until March 2020 for construction.

Next in the East Valley, Loop 202 northbound/westbound (Red Mountain Freeway) closed between US 60 (Superstition Freeway) and Higley Road in Mesa for pavement maintenance, Saturday 12:01 a.m. to Sunday 12:01 a.m. Both US 60 ramps to Loop 202 northbound are closed. Please consider alternate routes, including US 60 westbound or northbound Power Road and westbound McKellips Road.

Loop 202 westbound (Red Mountain Freeway) closed between Higley Road in Mesa and Loop 101 in Tempe for pavement maintenance, Sunday 12:01 a.m. to Monday 12:01 a.m. Alternate routes include US 60 westbound to Loop 101 northbound to reach Loop 202 westbound or McKellips Road.

Finally, Chandler Boulevard is closed in both directions at Loop 101 (Price Freeway) in Chandler for bridge work as part of a widening project, Friday 10 p.m. to Monday 5 a.m. Consider alternate routes, including Ray or Frye roads. Traffic on Chandler Blvd approaching Loop 101 also can detour on Price frontage roads to reach nearby open cross streets.

That’s it for now, enjoy the weekend and thank you for visiting 12 news.com!