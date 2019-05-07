PHOENIX — Thank you for visiting 12news.com for the weekend traffic report. According to ADOT here’s what you need to know for the 4th of July holiday weekend.

Commuters will not have to deal with any major freeway closures this weekend. However, there are a couple of ramp closures in the East Valley.

The Loop 101 southbound on-ramp is closed as part of a widening project, Friday 10 p.m. till Saturday 6 a.m. and the Loop 101 southbound off-ramp is closed Saturday 10 p.m. till Sunday 6 a.m.

ADOT also shared some safety driving tips for this weekend.

Check your vehicle, including tire pressure, engine belts, fluids and windshield wipers.

Get plenty of rest before driving – drowsy driving is a serious safety hazard.

Be patient – obey speed limits and avoid unsafe passing or following other vehicles too closely.

Buckle up and never drive while impaired.

Pack an emergency kit including, extra drinking water, snack foods and emergency items such as a flashlight, medicines and fully charged cell phone.

That’s it for now, enjoy the weekend and thank you for visiting 12 news.com!