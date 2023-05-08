Weekend traffic outlook August 4-7

Trying to get around the Valley this weekend? Beware of all the closed highways

PHOENIX — Interstate 17

Northbound Interstate 17 closed between Northern Avenue and Greenway Road from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Aug. 7) for pavement improvement project.

Northbound I-17 on-ramps at Bethany Home Road and Glendale Avenuealso closed. Expect heavy traffic and allow extra travel time.

Detours: Consider using northbound State Route 51 to westbound Loop 101 in north Phoenix to reach I-17 beyond closure. I-17 drivers also can exit ahead of the closure and detour on northbound 19th or 35th avenues,



U.S. 60 (Superstition Freeway)

Westbound U.S. 60 closed between Loop 101 and I-10 in Tempe from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday. Both Loop 101 ramps to westbound US 60 closed. Westbound US 60 on-ramps at Alma School and Dobson roads also closed.

Detours: Consider using westbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain or Santan freeways) as freeway routes to travel beyond closure. Local detour routes include westbound Baseline Road and Southern Avenue.



Loop 202 (South Mountain Freeway)

Northbound Loop 202 closed between Southern Avenue and Broadway Road from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (Aug. 7) for bridge maintenance. Northbound Loop 202 on-ramp at Baseline Road closed. Detour: Traffic will detour to northbound 51st Avenue.





State Route 143 (Hohokam Expressway)

Southbound Route 143 closed between Loop 202 and I-10 from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (Aug. 7) for sign work and traffic shift. The westbound I-10 ramp to northbound SR 143 and the westbound I-10 on-ramp at Broadway Road (at the Broadway Curve) also closed. Westbound Loop 202 ramp to Sky Harbor Boulevard (airport exit) closed. Eastbound I-10 off-ramp at 48th Street/SR 143 closed.



Detours for southbound SR 143 closure: Consider alternate routes including westbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) to eastbound I-10 (near SR 51) or use southbound Priest Drive to reach University Drive. Drivers traveling to Sky Harbor Airport should consider using the southbound 44th Street entrance or the airport’s west entrance. Note: Northbound 48th Street closed between Broadway Road and I-10 closed from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (Aug. 7). For more about the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project and other restrictions visit I10BroadwayCurve.com.

Loop 303

Eastbound Loop 303 closed between Lake Pleasant Parkway and I-17 from 8 p.m. Friday to 6 p.m. Saturday (Aug. 5) for new interchange project.



Detour: Consider using northbound Lake Pleasant Parkway to eastbound SR 74.



Westbound Loop 303 closed between I-17 and Lake Pleasant Parkway from 8 p.m. Saturday to 5 a.m. Monday (Aug. 7). Detour: Consider using westbound SR 74 to southbound Lake Pleasant Parkway.



Loop 101