Weekend traffic report for Sept. 17 - Sept. 20

PHOENIX — Here's a breakdown of all the road closures and street detours you will find across the Valley this weekend.

East Valley

US 60 eastbound is closed between Loop 101 (Price Freeway) and Loop 202 for pavement sealing from Friday 11:55 p.m. to Saturday 11:55 p.m. Consider using Loop 202 eastbound Red Mountain or Santan freeways or eastbound Baseline Road and Southern Avenue as alternate routes. Crews will reopen US 60 eastbound in segments as the pavement sealing work progresses on Saturday.

US 60 westbound is closed between Loop 202 and Loop 101 (Price Freeway) for pavement sealing from Saturday 11:55 p.m. to Sunday 11:55 p.m. Consider using Loop 202 westbound Red Mountain or Santan freeways or westbound Southern Avenue and Baseline Road as alternate routes.

Northeast Valley

Loop 101 westbound is closed between Pima Road/Princess Drive and Tatum Boulevard for widening project from Friday 10 p.m. to Monday 5 a.m. Loop 101 northbound on-ramps at Raintree Drive and Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard are also closed. Note: Drivers planning to use Loop 101 to travel to Sunday’s Cardinals game should consider alternate routes to avoid delays. East Valley drivers can consider using Loop 202 westbound (Red Mountain Freeway) in the Tempe area to SR 51 northbound in Phoenix to avoid the Loop 101 closure. Loop 101 northbound drivers should consider exiting ahead of the closure and using alternate routes including westbound Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard/Bell Road to SR 51 northbound.

West Valley

East- and westbound I-10 ramps to Loop 101 northbound are closed for pavement improvement project from Friday 9 p.m. to Sunday 5 a.m. I-10 westbound on-ramp at 83rd Avenue also closed. Drivers can exit ahead of either of the ramp closures and detour on local streets. Note: These ramp closures will end by early Sunday morning in advance of the Arizona Cardinals' gameday traffic.

Phoenix

I-17 southbound is closed between 7th Avenue and 7th Street for bridge work Sunday through Tuesday nights from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Consider using I-10 eastbound through the downtown Phoenix area to avoid the I-17 closure.

SR 143 southbound is narrowed to one lane between University Drive and I-10 for improvement project on Saturday from 3 a.m. to 6 p.m.

As always, please stay alert and be prepared to slow down and merge safely when approaching and traveling through work zones.

