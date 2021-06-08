Weekend traffic report for Aug. 6 - Aug. 9

Vanessa Ramirez shares the latest information on closures and detours on Valley roads for the Aug. 6 weekend.

PHOENIX — Here’s a breakdown of the closures and restrictions you can expect to see around the Valley this weekend.

East Valley

I-10 westbound is closed between US 60 and 40th Street for the new I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project from Friday 10 p.m. to Monday 4 a.m. All I-10 westbound on- and off-ramps between Baseline Road and 40th Street are closed, including the US 60 westbound ramps to I-10 westbound. US 60 westbound on-ramps at McClintock Drive, Rural Road and Mill Avenue are also closed. Detours: I-10 westbound traffic will detour on US 60 eastbound to Loop 101 northbound (Price Freeway) and Loop 202 westbound (Red Mountain Freeway) and can access I-10 at the SR 51 "Mini-Stack" interchange near downtown Phoenix.

Northeast Valley

Loop 101 eastbound is closed between Tatum Boulevard and Pima Road/Princess Drive for widening project from Friday 10 p.m. to Monday 5 a.m. SR 51 northbound ramps to Loop 101 eastbound and Loop 101 eastbound on-ramp at Cave Creek Road are also closed. Alternate freeway routes to the East Valley include I-17 or SR 51 southbound to access Loop 202 eastbound (Red Mountain Freeway). Local traffic can consider using eastbound Bell Road/Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard to travel beyond closure.

Central Valley

Central Avenue is closed in both directions at I-17 for bridge work from Friday 9 p.m. to noon Saturday. Central Avenue is limited to local traffic only in areas between Buckeye and Broadway roads. Consider using Seventh Avenue or 16th Street as alternate routes (Seventh Street closed in area).

Southeast Valley

SR 347 is narrowed to one lane in either direction in areas between Casa Blanca Road and Cobblestone Farms for pavement maintenance from Friday 9 p.m. to Monday 5 a.m.

As always, please stay alert and be prepared to slow down and merge safely when approaching and traveling through work zones.

