Weekend traffic report for Dec. 17 - Dec. 20

Vanessa Ramirez has the details on what you can expect on Valley roads for the weekend of Dec. 17.

PHOENIX — According to ADOT, there are no major construction closures scheduled on Phoenix-area freeways this weekend!

If you’re heading out of town or out about this weekend here are a few things to keep in mind.

Make sure phone is charged.

Never drive while impaired. Arrange for a designated driver or ride service.

Make sure car is working properly: check tires, windshield wipers and fluids.

Buckle up (including your passengers). Keep your speed in check and don't be an aggressive driver.

As always, please stay alert and be prepared to slow down and merge safely when approaching and traveling through work zones.

Don’t forget to download the 12 News app and follow Vanessa Ramirez on Twitter for the latest traffic news across the Valley.

Driving Safety Tips:

The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) offers driving tips to help keep people safe on the road.

"There’s always room for improvement when it comes to road safety," the department said on its website.

ADOT's suggestions include:

Don’t speed or drive aggressively

Never drive while under the influence of substances

Avoid distractions while driving

Wear your seatbelt and make sure all passengers are doing the same

When an emergency vehicle is on the side of the road, move over

Stay extra aware in work zones

Be prepared for weather conditions that make driving dangerous

Find more tips on the department's Driving Safety Homepage on ADOT's website.

"Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, by calling 511, downloading the AZ 511 app and through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT," the department said.

12 News on YouTube