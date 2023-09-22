Valley traffic report: Road closures for Sept. 22-25

Drivers in the Valley will need to navigate around a major closure on the westbound lanes of I-10 this weekend.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PHOENIX — Drivers in the Valley will need to navigate around a major closure on the westbound lanes of I-10 for the first weekend of fall (Sept. 22-25), according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Motorists are encouraged to plan for extra travel time and plan detour routes while the freeway closures and restrictions are in place.

Westbound Interstate 10 will be closed between Dysart Road and Loop 303 in the West Valley from 11 p.m. Friday to 2 p.m. Saturday (Sept. 23) for pavement sealing.

Detours:

Consider exiting ahead of the closure and using westbound Van Buren Street or McDowell Road. Primary detours will be signed.

Westbound MC 85 is another detour option.

Westbound I-10 drivers also can access northbound Loop 303 by using northbound Loop 101 to westbound Indian School Road, Camelback Road, and Northern Avenue.

Ramp Closures:

Westbound I-10 on-ramps at 107th Avenue, Avondale Boulevard and Fairway Drive also closed.

Note: Crews will reopen sections of I-10 as the pavement sealing work progresses on Saturday.

Westbound I-10 will be closed between Loop 303 and Verrado Way from 11 p.m. Saturday to 2 p.m. Sunday (Sept. 24) for pavement sealing.

Detours:

Westbound I-10 traffic can exit to southbound Loop 303 and use southbound Cotton Lane to westbound Yuma Road and northbound Verrado Way to access westbound I-10 beyond the closure.

Westbound MC 85 is another detour option.

Ramp Closures:

Loop 303 ramps to westbound I-10 closed.

Westbound I-10 on-ramp at Estrella Parkway also closed.

Note: Crews will reopen sections of I-10 as the pavement sealing work progresses on Sunday.

Eastbound I-10 will be narrowed to three lanes near 32nd Street from 8 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (Sept. 25) for traffic shift.

Ramp Closures:

Eastbound I-10 on-ramps at 24th and 32nd streets also closed (consider using the eastbound on-ramp at Broadway Road).

(consider using the eastbound on-ramp at Broadway Road). Westbound US 60 HOV ramp to westbound I-10 closed .

Eastbound I-10 off-ramp at Baseline Road closed from 8 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Saturday (Sept. 23). Consider exiting at Elliot Road.

40th Street will be closed in both directions between Broadway Road and I-10 (no access to the eastbound on-ramp at 40th Street).

Southern Avenue also closed overnight in both directions between Priest Drive and 48th Street from 8 p.m. Sunday to 4 a.m. Monday (Sept. 25).