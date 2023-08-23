Valley Metro bus crashes into Glendale home

City police determined that another car ran a red light and crashed into the bus, causing it to veer off the roadway.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Two people are in the hospital after a Phoenix Valley Metro bus crashed into a home near 63rd and Peoria avenues in Glendale, the city police department said.

The crash happened late Tuesday night when, officers determined, a sedan traveling north on 63rd Avenue ran a red light at the intersection, and crashed into the bus.

The bus driver then lost control and swerved off the roadway, colliding with a home on the south side of the road and causing "extensive damages."

Fortunately, no one in the home was injured. The drivers of both the sedan and the bus were taken to a hospital as a precaution, Glendale police said.

Investigators are working to learn more about the crash. It's currently unknown if impairment was a factor.

