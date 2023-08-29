US 93 closed near Wickenburg after semi-truck crash spills battery acid on roadway

DPS said that the crash happened near milepost 178. One of the drivers involved was injured.

WICKENBURG, Ariz. — US 93 is closed in both directions after a crash between two semi-truck trucks near milepost 178 north of Wickenburg, DPS said.

Information about the crash is limited, but one of the trucks was carrying battery acid, which is now leaking on the roadway, officials said.

One of the drivers involved in the crash was injured, but the extent of their injuries is currently unknown.

Traffic is being diverted to SR 71, then US 89. DPS expects the roadway to be closed for some time.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12News for more updates.

CLOSED: US 93 northbound is closed at milepost 178 north of Wickenburg. The closure is due to a crash. There is no estimated reopening time. pic.twitter.com/mkKmjkCovz — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) August 29, 2023

