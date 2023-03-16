Here are a few traffic tips if you are going to the Taylor Swift concert in Glendale

If you're heading to State Farm Stadium for the Taylor Swift concerts, you will certainly need to plan your trip accordingly.

PHOENIX — It's no secret that commuting in the West Valley on westbound I-10 can be a bit of a nightmare. But when you combine daily commute drivers with concert goers, driving around Glendale on Friday will require some patience.

Due to the Taylor Swift concert at State Farm Stadium and the evening rush hour traffic, above-average road congestion is expected in the West Valley.

But to make sure there's no "bad blood" between evening commuters and concert goers, the Arizona Department of Transportation is offering some tips for drivers.

Get there early

With the heavy traffic expected, drivers should allow extra time and get to State Farm Stadium early. The parking lots at the stadium open at noon and doors/gates open at 4:30 p.m.

Glendale will be closing the following Loop 101 on-ramps from approximately 5 to 7 p.m. to assist with traffic flow:

Northbound on-ramps at Indian School Road, Camelback Road and Cardinals Way

Southbound on-ramp at Glendale Avenue

Pack your patience

If you're heading to the concert from Chandler or the southeast Valley region, consider using westbound/northbound Loop 202 (South Mountain Freeway) to bypass I-10 in the downtown Phoenix area.

After the concert, be prepared for heavier freeway traffic near the Loop 101 and I-10 in the West Valley as fans leave the stadium.

Glendale will close the north- and southbound Loop 101 off-ramps at Cardinals Way from 9 to 11:59 p.m. The north- and southbound Loop 101 HOV off-ramps at Maryland Avenue will also be closed.

There will be a second concert on Saturday, so expect more heavy traffic this weekend.

