Traffic report: Valley closures and detours for April 14 weekend

Here's a breakdown of the road closures and detours on Phoenix highways this weekend.

PHOENIX — The weekend is here and everyone is ready to get out and explore the Valley.

But before you hit the road this weekend, there are a few closures and detours on Valley roadways you need to be aware of. Large portions of Interstate 10 and Interstate 17 will be closed off to drivers.

The Arizona Department of Transportation recently shared some news on closures on their Twitter feed. Here are a few notable reminders.

Broadway Curve Project closure

Work on the Broadway Curve Project in the East Valley is expected to continue this weekend. I-10 EB will be closed between the Mini-Stack and Baseline Road due to the project. ADOT shared specific closures and detours due to the project online at i10BroadwayCurve.com.

East Valley freeway closure

If you're traveling to the East Valley, there is an important closure to keep in mind. US 60 EB will be closed between Mesa and Val Vista. You will need to use side streets to get around that area.

North Valley freeway closure

I-17 SB is expected to be closed between Loop 101 and Thunderbird. Plan your travel accordingly.

🚧 I-10 EB closed between the Mini-Stack and Baseline.

🚧 I-17 SB closed between Loop 101 and Thunderbird.

🚧 US 60 EB closed between Mesa and Val Vista.

🚧 Loop 303 EB closed between Lake Pleasant and I-17.



For a full breakdown of the weekend closures, visit the ADOT website.

As always, please stay alert and be prepared to slow down and merge safely when approaching and traveling through work zones.

