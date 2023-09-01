I-10 reopens after crash caused closure southeast of the Valley

The collision closed westbound lanes, but no injuries were have been reported.

PHOENIX — The westbound lanes of Interstate 10 have reopened after a crash near the Gila River and Sweet Water Village southeast of the Valley, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

The closure is caused by a three-vehicle collision approximately three miles from Sweet Water Village on I-10. According to DPS, no injuries were reported.

